Search

Advanced search
Updated

Two people taken to hospital after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 December 2018

Police are on the scene of a collision near Ixworth Picture: ARCHANT

Police are on the scene of a collision near Ixworth Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Fire engines, ambulance crews and police were all at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Ixworth.

Suffolk police say they were called to the A1088 near Ixworth at 8.15am.

The collision is said to involve a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 207.

Three engines were called to the scene from Thetford, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.

The East of England Ambulance service said two people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital following the crash.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.03am with reports of a collision in Ixworth Road, Honington.

“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian air Ambulance.

“Two patients were taken to West Suffolk Hospital by land ambulance.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

MP’s bill to end ‘shameful’ cannabis criminalisation in close defeat ahead of Brexit debate

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb calling for cannabis legalisation in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast