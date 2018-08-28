Two people taken to hospital after two car crash

Police are on the scene of a collision near Ixworth

Fire engines, ambulance crews and police were all at the scene of a two vehicle collision in Ixworth.

Suffolk police say they were called to the A1088 near Ixworth at 8.15am.

The collision is said to involve a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 207.

Three engines were called to the scene from Thetford, Bury St Edmunds and Ixworth.

The East of England Ambulance service said two people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital following the crash.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 8.03am with reports of a collision in Ixworth Road, Honington.

“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian air Ambulance.

“Two patients were taken to West Suffolk Hospital by land ambulance.”