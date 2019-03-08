Search

Emergency services on scene after parachutist crash lands at Game and Country Fair

PUBLISHED: 15:16 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 28 April 2019

A parachutist has crashed at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Hall. Photo: Submitted

A parachutist has crashed at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair at Euston Hall. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Emergency services are on scene after a parachutist crash landed at the East Anglian Game and Country Fair.

The crash happened around 2.30pm Sunday when a parachutist involved in a display at the fair at Euston Hall, near Thetford, missed the landing zone and crashed to the ground behind a marquee.

Paramedics are currently tending to a casualty, supported by police and fire officers.

Andy Orchard, who was in the marquee at the time of the crash, said: “We were surprised they flew because it's very windy here. A couple of parachutists landed outside the landing zone and we're not sure if it's the pilot or someone that's been hit in the ambulance.”

Security has blocked off the area and events are continuing in the main arena.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

