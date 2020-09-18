Man taken to hospital after emergency services called out to beach

Emergency services were called out to reports of concerns for the safety of a person at Lowestoft.

Police together with the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were called to Lowestoft South Beach at about 9pm on Friday, September 18 for a concern for safety incident involving a man between South Beach and Claremont Pier.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they were contacted by the ambulance service and sent the Lowestoft and Gorleston Coastguard Rescue teams as well as having a lifeboat on standby.

The spokesman said the man was subsequently taken to hospital.

They tweeted: “CAD 381 #LowestoftPolice with @HmcoastguardL @EastEnglandAmb attended South Beach this evening for a concern for safety incident #1324”.