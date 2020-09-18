Man taken to hospital after emergency services called out to beach
PUBLISHED: 22:35 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:37 18 September 2020
Archant
Emergency services were called out to reports of concerns for the safety of a person at Lowestoft.
Police together with the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were called to Lowestoft South Beach at about 9pm on Friday, September 18 for a concern for safety incident involving a man between South Beach and Claremont Pier.
A spokesman for HM Coastguard said they were contacted by the ambulance service and sent the Lowestoft and Gorleston Coastguard Rescue teams as well as having a lifeboat on standby.
The spokesman said the man was subsequently taken to hospital.
Lowestoft Police, who were also in attendance, took to social media to report the incident
They tweeted: “CAD 381 #LowestoftPolice with @HmcoastguardL @EastEnglandAmb attended South Beach this evening for a concern for safety incident #1324”.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.