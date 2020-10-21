Search

Advanced search

Road closed after serious collision

PUBLISHED: 11:53 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 21 October 2020

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A road has been closed after a serious collision involving a car and a lorry.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainEmergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Emergency services were called to the A1122 at Stradsett, near Downham Market, at around 10.15 am.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes.

The police, ambulance and fire service are still at the scene and a road closure is in place.

Applicances from Downham Market, Kings Lynn North and South attended the scene.

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainEmergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release vehicle occupants.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

All night-shift staff at Bernard Matthews told to isolate after coronavirus cases

Bernard Matthews' factory at Great Witchingham, Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children taken home after fire at primary school

Fire fighters at Attleborough Primary School for what is believed to be a fire in one of the mobile classrooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It can happen to anyone’: City’s drug death rate among highest in country

Dylan Callomon's sister, Astrid, wants more people to accept that addiction is an illness and can happen to anyone. Photo: Callomon family