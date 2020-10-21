Road closed after serious collision
PUBLISHED: 11:53 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 21 October 2020
A road has been closed after a serious collision involving a car and a lorry.
Emergency services were called to the A1122 at Stradsett, near Downham Market, at around 10.15 am.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area or seek alternative routes.
The police, ambulance and fire service are still at the scene and a road closure is in place.
Applicances from Downham Market, Kings Lynn North and South attended the scene.
Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to release vehicle occupants.
