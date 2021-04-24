People warned to close windows as fire crews battle house blaze

Breaking

Published: 9:00 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 9:33 PM April 24, 2021

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a house blaze in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue, along with police, were called to the scene of a house fire on Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at 7.15pm on Saturday, April 24.

Norfolk Police has warned residents nearby to keep their windows closed until the fire has been extinguished and avoid the area.

One person is understood to have been taken to hospital.

Emergency services on scene following report of a house fire in the #NorthElmham area. We are advising local residents to keep their windows closed at this time until the fire is fully extinguished. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) April 24, 2021

More to come.



