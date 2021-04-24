Breaking
People warned to close windows as fire crews battle house blaze
Published: 9:00 PM April 24, 2021 Updated: 9:33 PM April 24, 2021
Police and firefighters are at the scene of a house blaze in a Norfolk village.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue, along with police, were called to the scene of a house fire on Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at 7.15pm on Saturday, April 24.
Norfolk Police has warned residents nearby to keep their windows closed until the fire has been extinguished and avoid the area.
One person is understood to have been taken to hospital.
