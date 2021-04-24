News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Breaking

People warned to close windows as fire crews battle house blaze

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:00 PM April 24, 2021    Updated: 9:33 PM April 24, 2021
North Elmham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

North Elmham. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Police and firefighters are at the scene of a house blaze in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue, along with police, were called to the scene of a house fire on Cathedral Drive in North Elmham at 7.15pm on Saturday, April 24.

Norfolk Police has warned residents nearby to keep their windows closed until the fire has been extinguished and avoid the area.

One person is understood to have been taken to hospital.

More to come. 


Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service
Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire.

Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Belle Vue Inn Gorleston

Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Colin and Amanda Arterton, Artertons, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon