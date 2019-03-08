Emergency services attend Norwich city centre incident

Emergency services at an incident in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

Emergency services were at the scene of an incident in Norwich city centre.

At least two police cars, an ambulance, two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were at the scene in Ber Street near John Lewis.

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call shortly after 6am this morning to assist police.

Crews from Carrow and Earlham attended the scene.

A Norfolk police spokesman said officers were concerned with the welfare of a male at the car park.

He said the matter was resolved and police left the scene at around 7.30am.