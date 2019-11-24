Emergency services hunt for missing person in city centre

Emergency services hunted for a missing person in Norwich.

Police and three fire crews searched for the missing person in the Wherry Road area near Riverside in Norwich yesterday evening (Saturday, November 24).

Fire crews from Aylsham, Wroxham and Wymondham were called to help in the hunt at around 8.12pm and used thermal imaging.

Norfolk Fire control said the person was later found safe and well.

Fire crews were called back at around 9.04pm.