Diversion in place following emergency closure on rural road

Highways chiefs have put an emergency closure in place on a rural road.
Diversions are in operation after "a road surface hazard" was discovered at South Cove, near Southwold.
In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, May 22, Suffolk Highways tweeted that an "emergency closure has been put in place along South Cove, Frostenden from the junction with the A12 until Nuttall Cottages, due to a road surface hazard."
They added: "This is a 24-hour closure and will remain in place until May 31.
"Please follow the diversion."
