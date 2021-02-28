Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot

Published: 9:19 AM February 28, 2021

Hemsby Broads Rescue was called out to Horstead. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

Coastguard crews were called to help a man who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called to Horstead, near Coltishall, at around 10.30am on Saturday, February 27.

Firefighters from Dereham and Wymondham assisted the police on Mill Road, close to Horstead Mill, and were stood down at 12.20pm.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance is also believed to have been in attendance.

Hemsby Broads Rescue said it was paged by Humber Coastguard at 10.10am to help a man who was suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest in the Horstead Mill area, joining coastguard teams from Winterton and Bacton.

They searched the river and nearby area to make sure no-one else needed help, before standing down and returning to base.

The condition of the person involved is yet to be confirmed.