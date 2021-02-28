Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
- Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat
Coastguard crews were called to help a man who suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.
Emergency services were called to Horstead, near Coltishall, at around 10.30am on Saturday, February 27.
Firefighters from Dereham and Wymondham assisted the police on Mill Road, close to Horstead Mill, and were stood down at 12.20pm.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance is also believed to have been in attendance.
Hemsby Broads Rescue said it was paged by Humber Coastguard at 10.10am to help a man who was suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest in the Horstead Mill area, joining coastguard teams from Winterton and Bacton.
They searched the river and nearby area to make sure no-one else needed help, before standing down and returning to base.
The condition of the person involved is yet to be confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered
- 2 'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling
- 3 Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op
- 4 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
- 5 New mass vaccination centre opening in Norfolk
- 6 Mum sets up sideline selling jewellery made from breast milk
- 7 'Forgotten' pub to go under hammer after fails to sell
- 8 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 9 Popular heritage railway to reopen in April
- 10 18 of Norfolk's most fascinating buildings