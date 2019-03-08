Crews called to 85 fallen trees and blocked roads during weekend's 50mph winds

Emergency crews were called to more than 85 fallen trees and blocked roads after 50mph winds swept the region over the weekend.

Forecasters issued warnings for unseasonable weather ahead of the weekend, which saw a popular north Norfolk festival cancelled, train delays and road disruption.

A tree fell across the rails near Beccles, damaging the A train at Worlingham on Saturday (August 10).

While Kings Lynn police reported a fallen tree on the B1153, with a road closure at Hillington to Grimston in the early hours of Saturday.

A Norfolk county council (NCC) spokesperson said: "A massive thank you to our highways team for their hard work in the high winds.

"Our emergency crews responded to 85 reports of fallen trees or vegetation blocking roads this weekend."

They added: "If you spot an obstruction on the road, you can report it online."

