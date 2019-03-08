Search

Crews called to 85 fallen trees and blocked roads during weekend's 50mph winds

PUBLISHED: 12:44 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 12 August 2019

Emergency crews were called to more than 85 fallen trees and blocked roads after 50mph winds swept the region over the weekend. Photo: Archant

Archant

Emergency crews were called to more than 85 fallen trees and blocked roads after 50mph winds swept the region over the weekend.

Forecasters issued warnings for unseasonable weather ahead of the weekend, which saw a popular north Norfolk festival cancelled, train delays and road disruption.

A tree fell across the rails near Beccles, damaging the A train at Worlingham on Saturday (August 10).

While Kings Lynn police reported a fallen tree on the B1153, with a road closure at Hillington to Grimston in the early hours of Saturday.

A Norfolk county council (NCC) spokesperson said: "A massive thank you to our highways team for their hard work in the high winds.

"Our emergency crews responded to 85 reports of fallen trees or vegetation blocking roads this weekend."

They added: "If you spot an obstruction on the road, you can report it online."

- Visit the council's Report A Problem website here.

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home. A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Police reopen NDR lane after people injured in collision

A van has come off the road on a major route near the city. Pictured, Broadland Northway roundabouts at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

