Emergency crews called to village crash

Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Tattersett on August 25. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Firefighters and paramedics were called after a crash on a country road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision happened on Syderstone Road, Tattersett, at 6.20am on Tuesday, August 25.

Firefighters from Fakenham helped paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and left the scene just before 6.40am.