Search

Advanced search

Emergency crews called to village crash

PUBLISHED: 08:05 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 25 August 2020

Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Tattersett on August 25. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Tattersett on August 25. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Firefighters and paramedics were called after a crash on a country road.

The collision happened on Syderstone Road, Tattersett, at 6.20am on Tuesday, August 25.

Firefighters from Fakenham helped paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and left the scene just before 6.40am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

How Norwich’s smallest coffee shop is thriving even with social distancing

Fika Coffee Shop said to be one of the smallest coffee shops in the world, and definitely Norwich. Owner Mark.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Happy campers! How Norfolk is having a post-lockdown camping boom

Camping has been booming in Norfolk. Among those enjoying a holiday under canvas at Breck Farm in north Norfolk were Vicky Brown and James Walker, and their children Emma, six and three-year-old twins Charlie and Hannah. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid to town stalwart after seven decades of service

Tributes have been paid to Mac McGinn, of Sheringham, who has died aged 91. Photo: KAREN BETHEL

Happy campers! How Norfolk is having a post-lockdown camping boom

Camping has been booming in Norfolk. Among those enjoying a holiday under canvas at Breck Farm in north Norfolk were Vicky Brown and James Walker, and their children Emma, six and three-year-old twins Charlie and Hannah. Picture: Stuart Anderson

How Norwich’s smallest coffee shop is thriving even with social distancing

Fika Coffee Shop said to be one of the smallest coffee shops in the world, and definitely Norwich. Owner Mark.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘It really is an honour’ - Club joins forces with UEA to strengthen future of football

UEA joins forces with Dereham Town Football Club. Ashley Bunn (Dereham FC chairman in white) and UEA Team Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood