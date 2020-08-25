Emergency crews called to village crash
PUBLISHED: 08:05 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:05 25 August 2020
Archant
Firefighters and paramedics were called after a crash on a country road.
The collision happened on Syderstone Road, Tattersett, at 6.20am on Tuesday, August 25.
Firefighters from Fakenham helped paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust and left the scene just before 6.40am.
