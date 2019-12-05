Emergency crews called to village crashes
PUBLISHED: 20:50 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 20:50 05 December 2019
Archant
Police officers and paramedics were called to two crashes in villages tonight.
The first call-out was just after 5.35pm on Norwich Road in Carbrooke, near Watton.
Firefighters from Watton and Hingham were called but their services were not needed.
Emergency services were to another collision on the A134 in Tottenhill, between King's Lynn and Downham Market, at 5.38pm.
Fire crews from King's Lynn North and South were called but their services were also not required.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were attended both incidents but the nature of the injuries is not known.
