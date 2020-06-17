Search

Advanced search

Council receives ‘numerous complaints’ over coronavirus emergency traffic measures

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 June 2020

Temporary traffic restrictions have been put in place on High Street and Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Temporary traffic restrictions have been put in place on High Street and Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

A council has received ‘numerous complaints’ over emergency coronavirus traffic measures in the centre of the town.

Temporary traffic restrictions have been put in place on High Street and Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainTemporary traffic restrictions have been put in place on High Street and Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The temporary restrictions were introduced on Bridge Street and High Street in Downham Market by Norfolk County Council on Monday, June 15, which stops motorists waiting, stopping and loading or unloading on parts of the roads.

The traffic order was issued because of the “likelihood of danger arising to the public due to Covid-19” and to help with social distancing measures.

Downham Market Town Council discussed the restrictions at a virtual full council meeting on Tuesday, June 16, where town mayor Becky Hayes revealed they were “already having numerous complaints from members of the public.”

She said: “We didn’t know what had happened, so the first we knew of it was when people were posting on social media saying ‘there’s a sign here, what’s it to do with?’

Temporary traffic restrictions have been put in place on High Street and Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah HussainTemporary traffic restrictions have been put in place on High Street and Bridge Street in Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Tony White, county councillor, said: “What they’re doing is, doing away with the parking outside from the Town Hall down, where you normally park the cars, to petition it off and make the car parking a footway.

You may also want to watch:

“Maybe they might even narrow it if we go down to one metre.”

Alan Pickering, town councillor, raised concerns over the system on Bridge Street, asking whether it was the best option for shoppers. He said: “There are a couple of things we talked about which haven’t been done.

“One which is a question of walking on the left pavement always, so people walking down the hill from the Town Hall walk on the Barclays bank side and people walking up the hill would walk on the Lloyds Bank side but that wasn’t put into place, that might have helped.

“The only thing that happened is that they barriered off the car parking spaces on the Barclays side, which is no good because most of the people are queuing outside Lloyds and Spoilt for Choice and they still have to step into the road.”

He said the restrictions outside the post office on High Street worked as it allowed people to walk past those queuing outside the post office as the pavement is “very narrow.”

Mr Pickering added: “Some of it has been done sensibly but the bit down Bridge Street has not worked at all.”

The temporary measures will be in place until Sunday, July 5, but if required it could be continued with a Temporary Traffic Order to be in place for up to 18 months.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Independent store raided by thieves hours after reopening

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Bus service cancelled after route blocked by parked cars

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Norfolk hospitals reveal the number of people still being treated for coronavirus

Dr Frankie Swords, medical director at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Independent boutique will not reopen after lockdown

Mora in Upper St Giles has decided to close the store. Picture: Archant

Bistro owner shocked after being reported for having outdoor seating area

Liam O'Sullivan serving drinks in the Gallery Bistro PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.
Drive 24