Emergency contacts you might need during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:06 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 05 April 2020
Just because we are in lockdown doesn’t mean that we won’t puncture a tyre or have heating problems.
Many businesses have reduced staff and hours during the coronavirus pandemic, but there are hundreds of people are still working to keep the county going.
Here are some of the key organisations and businesses that you may need during lockdown.
Who to call if I need my tyre repairing?
Hometyre have a mobile service which is still running during the coronavirus outbreak.
The company, who are prioritising bookings from frontline NHS, police and ambulance workers, allow you to choose a service and tyre online before turning up to fix your tyre right outside your home.
Kwik Fit are also staying open during this uncertain time and are still offering mobile tyre repairs.
Who to call if my car has broken?
Halfords are open for business to help people who need to make essential journeys by providing the key products and services that will keep them moving at this critical time.
In the garages the company will only allow one customer into our reception at any one point and they request that you do not remain on site whilst work is carried out on your car.
Kwik Fit branches in Norfolk will all remain open and measures are in place for the safety of the public and its staff. Who to call if I need help accessing my property?
AC Locksmiths is a small, family run business offering a wide range of locksmithing services to the whole Norfolk area.
They offer a range of locksmith services, such as new or replacement locks, and parts on all property doors and windows. They also offer car entry.
Norwich Lock and Safe and Lock Stock ‘n’ Barrel are still offering emergency locksmithing services.
Who to call if I need a window or door repair?
Misty Window Repairs are still running through the coronavirus pandemic and offer double glazing window and door repairs along with locks, hinges and handle repairs.
They cover the whole Norfolk area and offer a 10-year guarantee.
Who to call if I have a problem with my boiler?
Allstar Systems offer 24 hour boiler repairs and property visits and free, no-obligation quotes to people in Norfolk.
The company, which is a Norfolk County Council trusted trade member, offer boiler servicing, repairs, installations and boiler breakdown repair. Gasway and Heatcare Norwich are also staying open through the outbreak to offer emergency and essential repairs. Who to call if I have electrical issues?
Excel Electrical Services have been trading since 2002, and they won’t let a pandemic stop them.
The business offer help to domestic, commercial and industrial properties in the main towns in Norfolk and Suffolk.
They can also help with electric vehicle charging points.
Who to call if I need food urgently?
Trussell Trust food banks are asking customers to speak with their local branch directly if in crisis.
Food banks provide a minimum of three days’ emergency food and support to people in crisis.
Who to call if I need mental health support?
The coronavirus outbreak is affecting the way many of us live our lives, and it’s normal that this will affect people’s mental health.
You can contact samaritans anytime, day or night over the phone or write an email and get a response in 24-hours if you need somebody to talk to.
Call 116 123