Push to recruit new emergency call handlers

The East of England Ambulance Service is recruiting more emergency call handlers to help match demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

The service is looking for resilient people who are calm under pressure to join their workforce at this busy time.

More staff are needed both because the number of emergency calls is set to rise rapidly during the outbreak, and because some staff will be out of action due to self isolation.

The key responsibilities in the job would include answering calls that come into the call centre, using the clinical software system in order to prioritise calls and entering information into the Computer Aided Dispatch system accurately and promptly.

The positions are full-time temporary and the pay is £9.09-£15.45 an hour.

