Pedestrian injured in collision near bus station

PUBLISHED: 12:10 20 December 2018

The scene of the collision on Gordon Road, Lowestoft, as police temporarily blocked the road. Picture: Staff reporter

A woman has been injured following a collision close to a busy bus station.

Emergency services – including police, firefighters and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust – were called to the scene of the collision on Gordon Road, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.45am this morning (Thursday, December 20) to reports of a road traffic collision on Gordon Road, Lowestoft.

“The collision happened outside the bus station, involving a female pedestrian and a bus.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) said: “We were called at 10.42am with reports of a collision in Gordon Road, Lowestoft.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer.

“Crews are currently still at the scene.”

Firefighters from Lowestoft were also called out, with two crews from Lowestoft South fire station attending.

A brigade spokesman said: “Two appliances from Lowestoft South arrived at the scene of the collision at 10.45am. One appliance was also requested from Gorleston, which was not required and turned back.

“The incident was a collision between a bus and one pedestrian casualty, whose legs were under the bus but not trapped.

“Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted the EEAST to free the casualty.”

Fire crews had left the scene by 11.03am.

A witness said that Gordon Road in Lowestoft was initially blocked to traffic as emergency services dealt with the collision.

The witness said: “A police van blocked the road near to the crossing at Gordon Road and the lady had a couple of people around her as paramedics and firefighters treated her.”

Check back on this website for further updates.

