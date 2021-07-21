Double Emmy joy for Norfolk firm's Netflix animal show

Published: 5:30 AM July 21, 2021

Filming for the Tiny Creatures Netflix series in the Ember Films Hingham studios. - Credit: Ember Films

Film-makers who "brought a bit of America" to Norfolk are celebrating after scooping two Emmys for a Netflix animal show with a difference.

Ember Films, which has a base in Hingham and Norwich, won the awards for Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program and Outstanding Cinematography, for its eight-part animal drama series Tiny Creatures.

The Tiny Creatures series created for Netflix by Hingham-based Ember Films. - Credit: Ember Films

After taking 18 months to put together, it depicts animals' journeys filmed in authentically mocked up sets at the Hingham studio to mimic natural habitats from Arizona, New York, Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Washington and New Hampshire in North America.

The narrated episodes used animals from burrowing owls, snakes and mice to flying squirrels a skunk and tarantulas and high welfare standards were maintained at every stage by the Ember Films, which was involved in filming Planet Earth II.

Jonathan Jones from Ember Films, which created Tiny Creatures. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jonathan Jones, executive producer, director, cinematographer and co-writer for Tiny Creatures, said: "We wanted to make something that had a message.

"Now more than ever it is important to draw our attention to our world. It is crucial. We as humans need to share the planet with animals."

He added the adventures and challenges the animals faced in the drama series were "fantastical" and amazing.

"Hopefully Tiny Animals can act as a conduit to get families and children excited about the natural world. We had such positive feedback from families about it," Mr Jones said.

One of the stars of Tiny Creatures, made by Ember Films. - Credit: Ember Films

He added the team of 20 behind the project used new techniques to create the episodes, which involved filming animals separately and combining different sections together, so no animals came to any harm.

The film-maker from Dereham described receiving the Emmys via a virtual ceremony from Los Angeles at 4am earlier this week as a privilege.

"We brought North America to Hingham. It is like nothing else," Mr Jones said.

Post-production for Tiny Creatures series made by Ember Films in Hingham. - Credit: Ember Films

Ember Films, which has been based in Hingham for the past 11 years, said the independent company helped bring in creative projects to Norfolk because of the county's wide variety of locations.

He added: "We are a champion of the county. Everyone is easy-going here which helps with productions. This is our home and are determined to make it work."







