Ely Cathedral will host eighth annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair
PUBLISHED: 15:12 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 15 October 2019
The annual Ely Cathedral Christmas Gift and Food fair will return next month.
Ely Cathedral will host its annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair on Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, November 16.
The popular event, now in its eighth year, will feature a range of activities and stalls including festive shopping, a vintage carousel, music entertainment and live demonstrations.
The cathedral will hold more than 100 boutique stalls and designers in its magnificent nave and in the famous Lady Chapel.
A heated marquee in the cathedral grounds will host the popular Festive Food Hall, offering the opportunity to stock up on delicious food and drink from specialist artisan producers.
On the Saturday there will be entertainment for children.
Tickets are £4 per person and under-16s get in for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Book tickets on the Ely Cathedral website or from the box office by calling 01353 660349.