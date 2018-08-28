Search

Elveden Forest Center Parcs raises more than £50,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2018

Staff and guests at Center Parcs have raised more than £50,000 for charity. Picture: Google

Archant

Staff and guests at Center Parcs at Elveden Forest have raised more than £50,000 for a children’s charity which supports seriously ill children and their families.

The holiday park in Suffolk raised more than £54,000 in total for the charity Together for Short Lives and their partner hospice, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

Martin Dalby, Center Parcs chief executive, said: “This partnership has been amazing because we have been able to make a difference to families, with less time than most, nationally and locally.

“It’s not just the funds raised and awareness we have helped to spread but also the relationships that have been created and the opportunities to lend our energy and expertise to hospice projects through the volunteering programme too.

“I’m so proud of the team and all the energy and enthusiasm they have invested in this partnership.”

