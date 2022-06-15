Elton John lookalike, 14, hopes to meet star at Carrow Road concert tonight

A 14-year-old Elton John lookalike is hoping to meet the rocket man himself tonight at his Carrow Road concert.

Mackenzie Peterson, from Heartsease, is said to be "awe-struck" by the singer so much so he has learned to play the piano and has been writing his own songs.

Tonight the teenager, who goes to Kingsbrook School in Southburgh, will be dressed in a multi-coloured outfit inspired by Sir Elton while holding up a homemade sign which will read 'I think it's going to be a fun old time' in the hope of catching his eye.

Mackenzie Peterson has made an Elton John-inspired outfit in an attempt to catch the star's attention at Carrow Road tonight. - Credit: Paula Mullane

He has even learned to play The Who's Pinball Wizard on piano, which was covered by Sir Elton in the 1975 film Tommy.

His dad, Paul Downing, 50, says becoming a musician has become his son's life goal, although he's not too sure how he got into the 1970s singer.

He said: "For him meeting Elton John would just be a dream come true, I'm not sure how he got into him, but he just loves him.

Elton John playing live at Carrow Road. Photo: Tim DoyleCopy:For: EDPArchant ©200501603 772434 - Credit: Archant ©2005

"He adores music, Queen and Elton are his favourites, he loves the glamour and is just awe-stuck by Elton.

"Today he's been buzzing, it's all he's been on about, he can't wait.

"He writes his own songs and stories and really wants to become a musician when he's older, he's got it all planned out."

Elton John performing on the piano on stage at Carrow Road singing to thousands of people.Picture: James BassCopy: Mark NichollsFor: EDP/EN NEWSEDP Pics © 2005 Tel: (01603) 772434 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

Mr Downing said music has helped Mackenzie to cope with autism.

He added: "Music is his thing, he is so passionate and creative, he writes his own songs and stories about dinosaurs.

"He's been saving up to buy me and him tickets and he's going to be sitting in the front row.

"It's going to be great for him as he's had a rough time lately, I'm so proud of how far he has come and what he's achieved.

"He has planned his life out to become a star after being inspired by Elton and if his music career doesn't take off he's already decided he'd then like to be a palaeontologist."