Elton John lookalike, 14, hopes to meet star at Carrow Road concert tonight
- Credit: Archant/Paula Mullane
A 14-year-old Elton John lookalike is hoping to meet the rocket man himself tonight at his Carrow Road concert.
Mackenzie Peterson, from Heartsease, is said to be "awe-struck" by the singer so much so he has learned to play the piano and has been writing his own songs.
Tonight the teenager, who goes to Kingsbrook School in Southburgh, will be dressed in a multi-coloured outfit inspired by Sir Elton while holding up a homemade sign which will read 'I think it's going to be a fun old time' in the hope of catching his eye.
He has even learned to play The Who's Pinball Wizard on piano, which was covered by Sir Elton in the 1975 film Tommy.
His dad, Paul Downing, 50, says becoming a musician has become his son's life goal, although he's not too sure how he got into the 1970s singer.
He said: "For him meeting Elton John would just be a dream come true, I'm not sure how he got into him, but he just loves him.
"He adores music, Queen and Elton are his favourites, he loves the glamour and is just awe-stuck by Elton.
"Today he's been buzzing, it's all he's been on about, he can't wait.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk's most wanted man arrested in Bulgaria
- 2 Park and ride reopens after closure due to Traveller encampment
- 3 Rail services cancelled after person hit by train
- 4 Family tribute to ‘amazing daddy’ who died in motorcycle crash
- 5 Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets
- 6 Rare Broads mill up for sale with permission to convert into new home
- 7 Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home
- 8 Revealed: Villages where community volunteers clocked most speeders
- 9 Norfolk attraction to double in size with maize maze and sunflower meadow
- 10 Norfolk family adventure park cuts ticket prices for June
"He writes his own songs and stories and really wants to become a musician when he's older, he's got it all planned out."
Mr Downing said music has helped Mackenzie to cope with autism.
He added: "Music is his thing, he is so passionate and creative, he writes his own songs and stories about dinosaurs.
"He's been saving up to buy me and him tickets and he's going to be sitting in the front row.
"It's going to be great for him as he's had a rough time lately, I'm so proud of how far he has come and what he's achieved.
"He has planned his life out to become a star after being inspired by Elton and if his music career doesn't take off he's already decided he'd then like to be a palaeontologist."