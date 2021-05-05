Elona, 7, 'wants to make a difference' with handstand challenge

Video

Published: 12:47 PM May 5, 2021

Elona Moore, seven, from Colton, with her letters that she wrote to prime minister Boris Johnson and South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon over UK government cuts to UNICEF. - Credit: Chris Moore

A seven-year-old girl is tackling a daily handstand challenge to help disadvantaged children across the world.

Elona Moore, from Colton, on the edge of Norwich, wanted to fundraise for UNICEF after watching a news report on the Bank Holiday weekend about the UK government's decision to cut funding for the organisation by 60pc.

She said: "It’s important that people know that if they don’t like something the government has said they should tell other people and try to change it. I want other children to know they can make a difference, even if seems small, because to a child being helped by UNICEF it must be the biggest difference.”

For the next three weeks the youngster will do 30 handstands a day, has launched a unicorns and magical creatures drawing competition for the community and will hold a bake sale in Mulbarton where she attends a Beaver Scouts group.

Elona Moore, seven, from Colton, who is doing a handstand challenge for UNICEF. - Credit: Chris Moore

She has also written to prime minister Boris Johnson and South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon to say it was not right to cut funding to children, that it made her sad and that all youngsters should be happy and safe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: PA

Her mother Hayley Moore, 34, said: "Lockdown has opened Elona's eyes to what is going on in our world in terms of realising it is a lot bigger than just our country.

"She is a caring person and it upsets her if someone might be suffering or their feelings might be hurt.

"She knows she is very lucky and wants to help."

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press vÉÄö

The south Norfolk pupil and amateur gymnast was inspired to do more charity fundraising after taking part in a school bake sale for Children in Need last December and was inspired to help UNICEF after seeing a report focusing on disadvantaged Indian communities.

She started her handstand challenge this week and gets up at 6.50am each day to do it in the family living room.

Elona, who is "obsessed" with unicorns and magical creatures, has created several categories for people to enter by email by May 16 as part of her art competition.

Mrs Moore, a University of East Anglia science researcher, said: "I'm really proud of her."

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elonadrawingcompetition and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elonahandstandchallenge