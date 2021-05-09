Elon Musk's Starlink satellites seen zooming over Norwich

Published: 11:12 AM May 9, 2021 Updated: 11:26 AM May 9, 2021

The 'long line of lights' were seen flying over Norwich last night (May 8). - Credit: Hein van den Wildenberg

A long line of lights believed to be Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites have been seen zooming over Norwich.

Hein van den Wildenberg said he saw a 'long line of lights' yesterday evening (May 8) around 10pm.

He said: "When letting the dogs out, my wife and I saw - for several minutes - a long line of lights, like small specks, moving at speed, high in the sky, coming from roughly south-west of Norwich travelling in north-eastern direction.

"We could not imagine what it was. Tried to video it, but specks do not come out."

The SpaceX venture by Elon Musk beams internet down to Earth from Space using a constellation of satellites.

It is not the first time the satellites have been seen over Norfolk.

In April 2020, stargazers saw a trail of flashing lights over Norwich again.

In January 2020, another trail of lights were seen over Aylsham.

More strange lights were also seen flying over Old Catton in July 2020.







