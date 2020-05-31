Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?
PUBLISHED: 10:17 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 31 May 2020
Archant
People across Norfolk dashed outside last night to catch a glimpse of Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket and some claim to have spotted it.
The billionaire entrepreneur, who founded SpaceX in 2002, made history on Saturday as he launched the first human mission into space by a private company.
The take off was at 8.22pm UK time from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida and was a rescheduled attempt after bad weather forced them to cancel on Wednesday.
It was also the first manned space flight to leave US soil for nine years, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flying the rocket.
READ MORE: This former RAF officer’s house is for sale in Norfolk – and there’s something surprising in the garden
The mission, known as Demo-2, is a test flight aiming to show Space X’s ability to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station and back safely on their Crew Dragon spacecraft.
It was set to shoot across UK skies at approximately 10.17pm, flying low over the horizon and travelling west to east, with people in Norfolk flocking to social media to claim they captured it.
Yet at 10.11pm the International Space Station, which orbits the earth every 90 minutes, also flew overhead and others say the little white dot seen in the sky was that instead.
Do you think you spotted SpaceX in Norfolk? Tweet us your pictures with your location to @EDP24
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.