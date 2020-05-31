Video

Did you see the historic SpaceX rocket over Norfolk?

Did you spot Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket in Norfolk? Alan Murphy saw a white dot fly over his Aylsham home at 10.16pm on Saturday night Picture: Alan Murphy Archant

People across Norfolk dashed outside last night to catch a glimpse of Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket and some claim to have spotted it.

Natalie Richards spotted a white dot along the horizon from her home in King's Lynn Picture: Natalie Richards Natalie Richards spotted a white dot along the horizon from her home in King's Lynn Picture: Natalie Richards

The billionaire entrepreneur, who founded SpaceX in 2002, made history on Saturday as he launched the first human mission into space by a private company.

The take off was at 8.22pm UK time from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida and was a rescheduled attempt after bad weather forced them to cancel on Wednesday.

It was also the first manned space flight to leave US soil for nine years, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flying the rocket.

The mission, known as Demo-2, is a test flight aiming to show Space X’s ability to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station and back safely on their Crew Dragon spacecraft.

It was set to shoot across UK skies at approximately 10.17pm, flying low over the horizon and travelling west to east, with people in Norfolk flocking to social media to claim they captured it.

Yet at 10.11pm the International Space Station, which orbits the earth every 90 minutes, also flew overhead and others say the little white dot seen in the sky was that instead.

