Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies on Saturday night as Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk after the original launch was delayed due to bad weather.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The joint effort by Nasa and SpaceX to send astronauts into space from the US is set to make history. Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett/PA Wire Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The joint effort by Nasa and SpaceX to send astronauts into space from the US is set to make history. Photo: NASA/Kim Shiflett/PA Wire

The billionaire entrepreneur, who also owns Tesla electric car company, is set to make history by launching the first human mission into space by a private company.

The take off had been scheduled for Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Station in Florida but with 17 minutes to go it was called off due to the threat of lighting.

It has now been rescheduled for this Saturday night, again weather-permitting, at 8.22pm UK time and will also be the first manned space flight to leave US soil for nine years, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flying the rocket.

The mission, known as Demo-2, is a test flight aiming to show Space X’s ability to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station and back safely.

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A after Wednesday's planned launch was scrapped due to bad weather. They will try again to launch Saturday. Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip The SpaceX Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, sits on Launch Pad 39-A after Wednesday's planned launch was scrapped due to bad weather. They will try again to launch Saturday. Photo: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

This is the final major step required for SpaceX, a company founded by Mr Musk in 2002, to get their Crew Dragon spacecraft certified by Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme for more long-term manned missions to space.

It will be too light to see its first pass across the UK shortly after launch, but it will fly over again at approximately 10.15pm low over the horizon and travelling from west to east.

Though seeing the rocket is not guaranteed, if it is visible across Norfolk it will appear as a spot moving across the sky.

It is also good news for star-gazers as the Met Office are forecasting clear skies tonight.