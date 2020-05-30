Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend
PUBLISHED: 11:14 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 30 May 2020
Make sure to have your eyes to the skies on Saturday night as Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk after the original launch was delayed due to bad weather.
The billionaire entrepreneur, who also owns Tesla electric car company, is set to make history by launching the first human mission into space by a private company.
The take off had been scheduled for Wednesday at the Kennedy Space Station in Florida but with 17 minutes to go it was called off due to the threat of lighting.
It has now been rescheduled for this Saturday night, again weather-permitting, at 8.22pm UK time and will also be the first manned space flight to leave US soil for nine years, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken flying the rocket.
The mission, known as Demo-2, is a test flight aiming to show Space X’s ability to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station and back safely.
This is the final major step required for SpaceX, a company founded by Mr Musk in 2002, to get their Crew Dragon spacecraft certified by Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme for more long-term manned missions to space.
It will be too light to see its first pass across the UK shortly after launch, but it will fly over again at approximately 10.15pm low over the horizon and travelling from west to east.
Though seeing the rocket is not guaranteed, if it is visible across Norfolk it will appear as a spot moving across the sky.
It is also good news for star-gazers as the Met Office are forecasting clear skies tonight.
