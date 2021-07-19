Brother and sister cycling 10k every day for children's charity Break

Published: 12:41 PM July 19, 2021

Elodie and Patterson having cycled 11k on day three of their challenge in aid of East Anglian children's charity Break - Credit: Contributed

Two schoolchildren have begun cycling at least 10k every day during the summer holidays to raise funds for a vital charity.

Lucy Houghton's children Patterson, 11, and Elodie, 10, of Halvergate, are supporting East Anglian children's charity Break.

Having already completed a charity run challenge for Break during the second lockdown, the pair are now heading out on their bikes to cover at least 550km in 55 days each.

Break, the charity behind the GoGoDiscover T-Rex sculpture trail in Norwich, provides lifelong support to children and young people in care, on the edge of care or leaving care.

Elodie and Patterson of Halvergate are cycling at least 10k every day for Break - Credit: Contributed

The children, who attend Town Close and Freethorpe Primary School, cycled in the heat on Sunday, covering 11.5k before jumping in a pond to cool off.

As of Sunday, they have cycled 110k on their bikes and raised £150, with Elodie cycling barefoot for most of it.

Patterson has also completed some cycles following a cricket match or a football match beforehand.

Their mother Lucy Houghton said: "They are not athletes or cyclists, they are just two regular children putting their bodies on the line again to help vulnerable children who are less fortunate than themselves.

Elodie and Patterson covered 15k on day five of their cycling challenge for Break in the Halvergate area - Credit: Contributed

"They are so selfless, compassionate and caring. They always think of other people and how they can help them which makes me an incredibly proud mummy."

Break aim to "be there" for every vulnerable child, creating innovative services and different ways to engage with children and young people, as well as enabling them to gain further professional experiences.

Sarah Bunn, community fundraising manager for Break, said: "We are immensely proud of them. To do one challenge over lockdown was quite a feat, but to do a second is just terrific.

Elodie and Patterson of Halvergate are cycling at least 10k every day during the holidays for Break - Credit: Contributed

"Patterson in particular has this desire to support other people and help them which is a real testament to his mum and also to him. For an 11-year-old to say he wants to support young people is amazing.

"They are really getting on with their kilometres. We worked out the total distance would take them up to Scotland so it is a huge amount of miles."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucy-houghton1