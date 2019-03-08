Search

Norwich shops closing for new Netflix film have been 'adequately compensated'

PUBLISHED: 14:23 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 23 May 2019

Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Businesses on one of Norwich's most famous streets say they are being "adequately compensated" ahead of their temporary closure for a Netflix production.

John Legend. Pic: Ian West/PA WireJohn Legend. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire

The filming of Jingle Jangle, a musical being produced by singer John Legend, takes place in and around Elm Hill from Saturday, June 1 to Monday, June 10.

It will see some of the surrounding streets and businesses closed for the duration of the shoot - with some shops being converted to suit the film's Victorian setting.

But business owners affected by the filming say they are all being compensated financially.

Wensum Street in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYWensum Street in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paul Murawski, who owns Elm Hill Collectables and The Stamp Corner, said: "I think it's quite good for Elm Hill and I don't see how it will be a problem.

"They want to use part of our premises to watch a snowball fight from, while Stamp Corner will be turned into an ironmongers.

"They are moving the whole contents of the shop out, but because they are doing all the work it doesn't affect me."

The musical will star Forest Whitaker - who has appeared in Black Panther and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - and will be directed by David E Talbert.

It will follow a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

Duncan McKeown, owner of The Games Room on Elm Hill, said his store frontage is being transformed into a newsagent's.

He said: "We are all being adequately compensated for it, but it might be a bit of trouble for some residents living here I imagine."

Elm Hill, Princes Street, The Monastery, Tombland Alley and Waggon and Horses Lane will be completely shut from June 1 to June 10.

During the same 10-day period, Redwell Street will be closed from its junction with St Georges Street to its junction with St Andrew Street.

Wensum Street and Fye Bridge Street, which lead onto Magdalen Street, will also be shut from 9.05am until 4.15pm over the period, with diversions for cars via Palace Street, Whitefriars and Fishergate.

The cobbled streets of Elm Hill have attracted filmmakers before.

The 2007 film Stardust, which starred Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sienna Miller and Robert De Niro, was shot in the street.

Netflix has been contacted for comment.

