Large bricks thrown at caravans

PUBLISHED: 13:47 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 13 August 2020

Benacre Road, in Ellough near Beccles. PHOTO: Google

Benacre Road, in Ellough near Beccles. PHOTO: Google

Archant

Three static caravans have been damaged after bricks were thrown at doors and windows.

Officers with Suffolk Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident, which occurred in Ellough, near Beccles, between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday, July 28.

A spokesperson said: “An unknown offender damaged three caravans by throwing large bricks at the doors and windows within a compound in Benacre Road.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/43022/20, or email agnieszka.mann2@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

