Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

PUBLISHED: 10:17 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 January 2019

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

A mother on the run has told why she has gone into hiding with her three-year-old son.

Three-year-old Olly Sheridan, who has gone missing with his mother Ellie YarrowSanders Picture: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders disappeared with Olly Sheridan six months ago.

She went missing in July a few weeks before she was due to give evidence in a “critical” family court hearing, according to lawyers.

A judge raised the alarm in December and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders, 26, is said to have family links to King’s Lynn.

Olly Sheridan and his father Patrick. The three-year-old boy has gone missing with his mother Ellie YarrowSanders Picture: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

In an emotional hand-written letter, which is being shared on social media, she tells her family why she believes she had no choice but disappear.

“This letter is for you to understand why I’ve had to do what I’ve done,” she says. “This is the only thing I could do for Olly to have any semblance of a childhood with his mum.

“I’m really sorry to leave you all but we have no other choice and I promise we will be OK. I will never let any harm come to Olly.” She says she fears that Olly could be placed in care, adding: “I love my son endlessly and will not allow it.” Miss Yarrow-Sanders’s estranged partner Patrick Sheridan, 45, from Basildon, has renewed his appeal for information.

He begged her to let Olly have a “normal childhood” not a life “on the run”.

Olly is at the centre of a family court dispute between his estranged parents.

Mr Justice Williams, who oversaw a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said he was gravely concerned.

Family court hearings have been staged in private and journalists were barred from identifying relatives involved.

Mr Justice Williams lifted the identity bar in the hope that publicity would help find Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

He said the family members from Basildon in Essex could be named and photographs published.

Essex Police are also searching and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

“I hope that Ellie sees sense and comes forward so that this can be sorted out and Olly can have a normal childhood, not living on the run,” Mr Sheridan said.

“My boy needs both of his parents in his life and not to live a life undercover, hidden away from his family and the rest of the world.”

He said Christmas was “unbearable”, adding: “Please, if any members of the public who might have seen Olly or have any information, call the police.”

Lawyers representing Mr Sheridan said Miss Yarrow-Sanders had “gone underground”.

Staff at law firm Irwin Mitchell said Miss Yarrow-Sanders had not used her bank accounts or mobile since disappearing with Olly.

Supporters have launched an online crowd funding page. So far £1,200 has been donated.

The organiser posts: “We appreciate all the support and Ellie would be so happy that people have heard her side and her voice. We miss them every day.”

