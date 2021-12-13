Cause of toddler's death 'unascertained', inquest told
Published: 10:49 AM December 13, 2021
The cause of a one-year-old girl's death remains "unascertained" an inquest was told.
A hearing into the death of Ellie-Mae Ann Wilson-Yearley of Kiln Close, Poringland, near Norwich, was opened at the Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday.
Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said Ellie-Mae was born in April 23, 2020 and lived in Kiln Close, Poringland.
She died on July 6, 2021, at an address in Porterbush Road, Mulbarton.
Mrs Lake said her body was later identified at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by her mother Emily Yearley.
Mrs Lake said the cause of her death remained "unascertained", before she adjourned the inquest until May 2, 2022.
