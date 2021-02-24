Virtual wellbeing studio launched to connect people with the natural world

Published: 5:39 PM February 24, 2021

Ellen Mary has launched an online wellbeing studio to provide a resource dedicated to people, plants and positive wellbeing. - Credit: Ellen Mary

A free online wellbeing studio has been launched to provide a resource dedicated to "people, plants and positive wellbeing".

The studio offers a variety of resources such as gardening, food, crafts, plants and wellbeing to "help beat the blues" throughout the year.

Ellen Mary, who was named as one of the EDP's 100 most inspiring women in Norfolk in 2019, created the online resource after the success of a series of webinars she launched last summer which explored how and why we are connected to the natural world.

The Norfolk-born expert in wellbeing, who lives in Norwich, particularly highlights how nature and gardening can improve both physical and mental health and hopes people will be able regain and develop a connection with nature after experiencing firsthand the positive effects it has.

She said: “The past year has been tough for everyone, and the isolation that many people have faced as a result of coronavirus has had a huge effect on mental health and wellbeing.

“I was delighted by the success of my webinars last year, and it really highlighted to me how much people are longing to get out and enjoy gardening, nature and growing their own food, and to reap the wellbeing benefits of it.

"I want to help facilitate this reconnection with the natural world to make it easier for everyone, no matter their situation, to benefit from developing a positive relationship with nature, and hope that the launch of the studio will provide an accessible way to do this.”

Visitors to the virtual studio, which was launched on January 18, which is often dubbed blue Monday, can find "inspirational stories" from experts in the field on topics including gardening for wellbeing, how to better appreciate nature walks and how to use herbs and plants for good health.

She has been recognised as one of the top five women influencers in horticulture and has previously given talks on wellbeing at events such as RHS Chelsea, RHS Chatsworth, Blenheim Palace Flower Show, Vegfest UK and The Handmade Festival.

She is also due to launch her first book, The Joy of Gardening: The everyday zen of mowing the lawn.

To access the studio visit ellenmarygardening.co.uk