Teenage local singer to perform at Classic Ibiza dance party
An up-and-coming musician is to perform one of her own songs at Classic Ibiza, an outdoor dance party to take place at Blickling Estate.
Ella Massingham, 17 and from Norwich, will perform Bliss Eyes at the August 7 event.
Lisa Ward, event organiser, said: "Ella is a very talented young artist and we are delighted to be featuring one of her tracks.
"I’m sure Ella will go on to write, perform and produce much more great music and we’re very happy to be part of her journey.”
Ella studies at Access Creative College Norwich and has been into music from a young age.
She made it to the regional finals of an open mic contest when she was 12, and Bliss Eyes was featured on BBC Music Introducing in February last year.
Tickets for Classic Ibiza have sold out, but more could be made available, visit www.classicibiza.co.uk for more.
