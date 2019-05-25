Friends 'lucky to be alive' after car hit by chainsaw and catches fire on A11

Elizabeth Wilson (right) and Jenni Lewis were travelling at on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson Archant

Two friends are "lucky to be alive" after a chainsaw fell from a truck on the A11, wedged itself under their car and burst into flames.

The two chainsaws which fell from the back of a truck on the A11. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson The two chainsaws which fell from the back of a truck on the A11. Photo: Elizabeth Wilson

Elizabeth Wilson and Jenni Lewis were travelling at 70mph on the dual carriageway when two petrol-powered saws fell from a pick-up truck in front of them.

Despite managing to avoid one, the other went under their black Toyota Yaris and caught fire.

Miss Wilson, 29, from Old Buckenham, said: "We pulled over straight away and when I went to open my door the fire was blazing up the side as the fuel in the chainsaw had ignited.

"We later learnt that the fire was burning under the fuel pump."

Miss Wilson and Miss Lewis, who is also 29 and lives in Bath, were unhurt but both "very shaken up".

"We are so lucky to be alive," Miss Wilson said. "It was a busy road and how the other chainsaw missed us is a miracle."

"Just the whole scenario could have been a disaster."

Suffolk police said the incident happened on May 22 at 11.10am on the A11 southbound at Red Lodge between the A1101 and B1085.

Police later recovered the chainsaw from the scene and are appealing for the driver of the pick-up truck to come forward.

Miss Wilson, who was being driven to a job interview by Miss Lewis, claimed the driver of the black truck initially stopped, but then drove off when he saw the fire.

However, other drivers pulled over to help the pair and attempted to extinguish the flames.

Miss Wilson said: "I want to thank all the amazing people that stopped and helped us when we were freaking out on the side of the road. The two men who basically risked their lives getting the chainsaw out whilst it was up in flames under the car before the fire brigade were on the scene.

"Everyone managed to pull together to extinguish the fire with as many water bottles or other liquids they could find in their cars."

Miss Wilson said her mother's car had been written-off.

- Anyone with information should call Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 128 of May 22.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.