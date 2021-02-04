Racing team owner optimistic as aspiring youngsters join
Six aspiring youngsters will look to add to a Norfolk racing team's title tally in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship.
Three talented teenagers from across the UK have been announced as the most recent additions to racing team Elite Motorsport.
Having already guided Tom Gamble, Adam Smalley, James Hedley and Tom Lebbon to take Driver's Championship titles over the past four years, Elite now has a mix of second-year Ginetta juniors and newcomers.
Eddie Ives, team owner, and manager of Elite Motorsport, said: "We have the ideal balance of second-year drivers and rookies within the squad.
"With the speed they have, I’m confident we can fight for overall, rookie and team honours again this year.
"I’ve enjoyed working with all of our drivers over the winter and can’t wait to share their success during the forthcoming season.”
The Ginetta Junior Championship is the first step on the motorsport ladder for 14 to 17-year-old racing drivers and is broadcasted live on ITV Sport as part of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).
The Shipdham based team, which has won four drivers and two team titles in the Ginetta Junior Championship over the last six years, will keep hold of Seb Hopkins, 15, and Tommy Pintos, 15 who raced with the team last season.
Seb finished fifth overall and was the third-highest rookie in the 2020 junior standings after he scored 10 overall top-six placings, while Tommy finished seventh in last year’s maiden Junior series campaign, the fifth best-placed Rookie.
Will Jenkins, 16, who joined Elite for the last three events last year, will now embark on a full season.
He began his motorsport career in Motocross before moving into karts, Last year he netted eight top-10 results, including a fourth-place at Knockhill, in his car racing début year.
Joe Warhurst, 15, who only took part in two Junior race weekends last year, is an Elite newcomer while Max Hall, 13, and Josh Rowledge, 15, will also step up for their maiden junior seasons.
Max, who turns 14 later this month, is the youngest in Elite’s squad.