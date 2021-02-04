Racing team owner optimistic as aspiring youngsters join

Published: 11:10 AM February 4, 2021

Three talented teenagers from across the UK have been announced as the most recent additions to racing team Elite Motorsport. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Six aspiring youngsters will look to add to a Norfolk racing team's title tally in this year's Ginetta Junior Championship.

Having already guided Tom Gamble, Adam Smalley, James Hedley and Tom Lebbon to the Driver’s “crown” over the past four years, Shipdham-based Elite Motorsport has an exciting mix of second-year Ginetta Juniors and newcomers. - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Eddie Ives, team owner, and manager of Elite Motorsport, said: "We have the ideal balance of second-year drivers and rookies within the squad.

Elite Motorsport was established by Eddie Ives at the end of 2011 and is based in Shipdham - Credit: Elite Motorsport

"With the speed they have, I’m confident we can fight for overall, rookie and team honours again this year.

"I’ve enjoyed working with all of our drivers over the winter and can’t wait to share their success during the forthcoming season.”

The Ginetta Junior Championship is the first step on the motorsport ladder for 14 to 17-year-old racing drivers and is broadcasted live on ITV Sport as part of the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Seb Hopkins, 16 from Chichester is "super excited" to continue his campaign with Elite Motorsport - Credit: Elite Motorsport

The Shipdham based team, which has won four drivers and two team titles in the Ginetta Junior Championship over the last six years, will keep hold of Seb Hopkins, 15, and Tommy Pintos, 15 who raced with the team last season.

Tommy Pintos, 15, from Madrid belives Elite Motorsport is "the best team in Ginettas" - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Seb finished fifth overall and was the third-highest rookie in the 2020 junior standings after he scored 10 overall top-six placings, while Tommy finished seventh in last year’s maiden Junior series campaign, the fifth best-placed Rookie.

Will Jenkins, 16, who joined Elite for the last three events last year, will now embark on a full season.

Will Jenkins, 16, from Stoke-on-Trent, says he aims to be a "serious championship contender" - Credit: Elite Motorsport

He began his motorsport career in Motocross before moving into karts, Last year he netted eight top-10 results, including a fourth-place at Knockhill, in his car racing début year.

Joe Warhurst, 15, from Barnsley, has been working hard in winter testing with the hopes of having a "good run at the Rookie Championship title - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Joe Warhurst, 15, who only took part in two Junior race weekends last year, is an Elite newcomer while Max Hall, 13, and Josh Rowledge, 15, will also step up for their maiden junior seasons.

Max Hall, 13, from Gloucester, said he would like to think that with a few races under his belt he can "score some solid Rookie results" - Credit: Elite Motorsport

Max, who turns 14 later this month, is the youngest in Elite’s squad.

Josh Rowledge, 15, from Wimborne is "setting his goals high" for this season - Credit: Elite Motorsport



