New boss 'hugely honoured' to lead Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Published: 12:51 PM August 31, 2021

The new chief executive of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust said he is "hugely honoured and excited" to lead the nature organisation at an important time in its history.

Eliot Lyne has been appointed by the trustees and will begin his new role later this month after leaving his current position as director of operations at Essex Wildlife Trust.

Prior to this, he has worked in senior leadership roles for local, national and international charities such as Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), Scope, Greenpeace and Amnesty International.

He said: "As the pioneer Wildlife Trust, and approaching its centenary, Norfolk Wildlife Trust is exceptionally placed to build on the incredible work achieved to date and to be at the forefront of a new era of local action for wildlife ensuring nature's recovery.

"I am hugely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to be their new chief executive at such an important time in its history.

“My first experience of the Wildlife Trust movement was at Forest School sessions with my daughter. Seeing the natural world through her eyes has brought a different perspective for me.

"I am determined that our incredible diversity of wildlife is protected and enhanced for the wonder of future generations and their children, regardless of background.

“Our members, supporters, staff and volunteers have been hugely supportive during the Covid pandemic, and I look forward to building on this in the coming years to achieve our aims together."

Alice Liddle, who chairs the NWT Board of Trustees, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Eliot Lyne as our new chief executive.

"He impressed the selection panel by his ‘fit’ with our aspirations, and is the very best person to lead Norfolk Wildlife Trust through to our centenary in 2026 and beyond.

"The board very much looks forward to working with Eliot as he settles in to this pivotal role, and builds both on the strong position the trust is in thanks to the steady leadership of our interim CEOs Kevin Hart and Nik Khandpur, and the support of all our staff, members and other stakeholders."