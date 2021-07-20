Published: 1:06 PM July 20, 2021

If you are pinged by an NHS Covid app and unable to attend an event in Norfolk and Waveney, are you entitled to a refund?

With loads of events scheduled to take place over the next few months, what happens if you cannot go because you're required to self-isolate because of coronavirus?

Most events have different policies as to if and when they will issue a refund. It is important to check a website's terms and conditions before paying for tickets to understand what will happen if you cannot go for some reason because of Covid.

Most venues will give a refund if they have to postpone or cancel an event themselves due to Covid.

It is always wise to pay extra for a ticket plan if there is an option to do this which can give you more rights to getting money back in the ever changing climate of coronavirus.

Always check the small print before paying, to be sure.

Here is a rough guide to rules governing some of the major events taking place locally this summer:

Interlude; July 14-August 30, Norwich Cathedral Close

It offers an exchange for a credit note or you can choose to move your tickets to a future event.

Latitude; July 22-25, Henham Park, near Beccles

If you get a positive lateral flow test before you enter the festival you will not be able to enter and you will need to follow government advice, including self-isolating. Your ticket will be refunded in this instance.

Sundown; September 3-5 in the Royal Norfolk Showground, Norwich

Tickets are covered by an extra insurance plan against coronavirus.

In this instance, if you have been directly impacted or have been exposed to the virus and are either unwell or require to be quarantined, and as a result unable to attend the event, TicketPlan will consider these applications for consideration.

However, refunds will be declined to anyone affected by a ban on travel or who simply does not want to attend due to coronavirus.

When making a claim, you will need proof from the NHS confirming that you are required to self-isolate. Usually you will be entitled to either move your ticket to a future date (subject to availability) or get a refund.

If you get notified by an NHS alert while at the event, and have to leave, you may be entitled to a partial refund.

Tom Jones; August 15 at Earlham park, Norwich

If the event is not cancelled, you are not eligible for a refund but can resell your ticket.

VW Whitenoise Festival; August 19-22, Royal Norfolk Showground, Norwich

In most cases, a full refund will be offered minus ticket booking fees for a limited time only. After this, tickets will automatically roll over to 2022.

Laugh in the Park; July 29-August 1, Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich

Organisers the Red Card Comedy Club Ltd will notify ticket holders of a show/performance cancellation with 'reasonable endeavours.'

If a show/performance is rescheduled then ticket holders will be offered an equivalent value ticket of their original purchase.

Rules change constantly so this list is a guide only and you should always check the terms and conditions when booking events.

The government rules on what to do it you get pinged by an NHS Covid app are here



