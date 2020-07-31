Search

Eleven people taken to safety in series of rescues on hottest day of the year

PUBLISHED: 22:08 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 22:11 31 July 2020

People were rescued from Wells. Picture: Ray West

People were rescued from Wells. Picture: Ray West

Archant

Eleven people were rescued at Wells on the hottest day of the year.

The inshore lifeboat was called to reports of a man and a boy cut off by the tide on the east side of Wells Harbour on the incoming tide on Friday afternoon.

After the crew reached the outer sands on the west side, the harbour launch took them to the safety of the main beach.

A further six people were also brought to safety at this time.

Then the inshore boat went up Sluice Creek in Wells Harbour following reports that people had been sighted cut off by the tide.

The inshore lifeboat then attended the outer harbour approaches as several people were in danger of being cut off by the tide on the west side of the harbour.

A thorough search was conducted up Sluice Creek and nobody requiring assistance was found.

The inshore lifeboat then proceeded to the outer harbour approaches as several people were in danger of being cut off by the tide on the west side of the harbour.

On reaching the outer sands on the west side, the inshore lifeboat bought two adults and a child to the safety of the main beach.

A search of the harbour approaches was then undertaken and no further people needing assistance were sighted.

An RNLI spokesman said: “If you think that there is a possibility that someone could be in trouble in the water, do not hesitate, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. As a crew, we would much rather find someone safe and well, instead of not being paged for a potentially serious incident.

“Wells is always a popular attraction for visitors, particularly in the recent hot weather but knowing the dangers, and more importantly how to avoid them, will ensure that your visit to the coast is as safe and enjoyable as possible.”

Visitors are advised to check the following things before heading to the coast:

*Check the tide times before you visit;

*If entering the water, let someone know where you are going and the time you will return;

*Always carry a means of contacting help;

*If you find yourself in trouble at the coast, Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

