Electrical fire closes town centre road

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:23 AM August 10, 2021   
An electrical fire caused by a faulty underground cable has forced the main road in a Norfolk town to close.

The fire started in Market Street, Wymondham at around 6pm on Monday and was extinguished before the fire service's arrival at 6:30pm.

No one was injured in the fire.

Market Street was closed while the electrical fault with the cables was repaired by the electricity distribution company, who had to dig up a part of the road.

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "We were there for about an hour, there was an electrical fault with the underground cable and that has now been repaired by an electricity team."

The road later reopened.


