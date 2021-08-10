Electrical fire closes town centre road
Published: 6:23 AM August 10, 2021
An electrical fire caused by a faulty underground cable has forced the main road in a Norfolk town to close.
The fire started in Market Street, Wymondham at around 6pm on Monday and was extinguished before the fire service's arrival at 6:30pm.
No one was injured in the fire.
Market Street was closed while the electrical fault with the cables was repaired by the electricity distribution company, who had to dig up a part of the road.
A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "We were there for about an hour, there was an electrical fault with the underground cable and that has now been repaired by an electricity team."
The road later reopened.
