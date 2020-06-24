Search

A47 welcomes new addition to service station

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 24 June 2020

InstaVolt’s eight rapid charger hub at Necton. Picture: Lee Peck at Lee Peck Media/ INSTAVOLT

A service station off the A47 is placing itself at the forefront of technology by opening one of the largest rapid charging hubs to date.

The company InstaVolt has opened the hub at the Necton services, on the A47 between Dereham and Swaffham.

Eight state-of-the-art high powered chargers have been installed and are described as being in the “perfect place” for both local drivers of electric vehicles (EV) and holidaymakers heading for the coast this summer.

Adrian Keen, chief executive of InstaVolt, said: “The Necton Hub is strategically very important to us. Not only does it recognise that Norfolk as a county has excellent green credentials and a growing number of EV drivers committed to improving air quality, but it will also cater for the thousands of people who have decided to enjoy a staycation and visit the beautiful county of Norfolk this summer.

“I have no doubt Necton on the A47 will be an extremely popular addition to our portfolio.”

The new service area, which opened last year, also provides a range of facilities for drivers including a Costa Coffee and a Co-op supermarket.

