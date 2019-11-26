Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after her car crashed into a house.

At around 1.20pm on Monday, police were called to Damgate Lane in Acle to reports of a car colliding with a house.

The driver of the vehicle, an elderly woman, was treated for serious injuries at the scene by paramedics, before being taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

She now remains in hospital where she is being treated for the serious injuries she suffered in the crash.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary added that extensive damage was caused to the property as a result.

The incident saw the road, closed for several hours close to its junction with Reedham Road.

