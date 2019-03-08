Air ambulance responds after woman suffers fall

A rapid response ambulance was alerted. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A woman was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the rapid response vehicle from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at about 6am on Tuesday, October 22 after the woman had suffered a fall near Lowestoft.

The critical care team from Anglia One attended the scene in a rapid response vehicle as they assisted the EEAST team.

A spokesman for the EAAA said: "The critical care team from Anglia One was tasked near to Lowestoft, by rapid response vehicle, to assist the EEAST team with an elderly woman who had suffered a fall.

"Doctor Chris Chadwick and critical care paramedic Chris Neil gave the patient a full assessment and splinted an injury.

"The patient was taken to the James Paget Hospital by road ambulance crew for further treatment."