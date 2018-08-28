Search

Advanced search

Woman knits 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget

PUBLISHED: 09:32 18 December 2018

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Jody Sturman

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Jody Sturman

Archant

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital in the neonatal unit.

The 92-year-old, who resides at All Hallows nursing home, Ditchingham, in Bungay has been creating the woollen hats for five months. Picture: Jody SturmanThe 92-year-old, who resides at All Hallows nursing home, Ditchingham, in Bungay has been creating the woollen hats for five months. Picture: Jody Sturman

Helen Pretty has knitted more than 200 hats for premature babies at James Paget Hospital.

The 92-year-old, who resides at All Hallows nursing home, Ditchingham, in Bungay has been creating the woolen hats for five months.

She said: “It has been a lovely feeling making the hats for the babies.

“I have made 200 hats and 25 of them are for Christmas.

“The Christmas hats are red with white pom poms, I have been making around two a day.

“Pauline Strowjer helps me with the hats, she makes the pom poms,” she said.

Mrs Pretty said she has never seen a baby wearing the hats, but would like to see a picture of one someday.

She said: “I’ll keep knitting the hats for the babies.”

The Neonatal Unit provides care for premature and sick babies over 30 weeks gestation.

Babies who are born before 30 weeks gestation or require ventilation for over 24 hours.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Most Read

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ilford drive-by shooting: Armed police chase group of men

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV shows moment man swipes hundreds of pounds from Ilford carpet shop counter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Wetherspoons opening in 2019 set to recruit up to 60 staff

An artists' impression of the planned JD Wetherspoon pub by the Diss Mere. Image: Planning application document
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists