Elderly woman dies following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian

PUBLISHED: 23:05 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:17 16 July 2019

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

An elderly woman has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry in the centre of Diss.

Police were called to the junction of Victoria Road and Mere Street at 2.30pm on Tuesday July 16, following reports a Royal Mail delivery lorry had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a local woman in her 70s, was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

Her next of kin are still being informed.

Following the incident the road remained closed while investigations into the circumstances of the collision took place.

Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the manner of the driving of the vehicle prior to it or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.

Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD NC-16072019-293

