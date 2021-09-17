News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Former choir singer and club founder celebrates 100th birthday

Logo Icon

Richard Parr

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021   
Elaine Price-Jones celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, September 17.

Elaine Price-Jones celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, September 17. - Credit: Colin James

A woman whose Welsh up-bringing gave her a 'natural' song in her heart today celebrates her 100th birthday surrounded by her family and friends at an open-house coffee and cake morning.

Elaine Price-Jones, who has sung in a number of choirs over the decades, is a long-serving member of St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist Church at Gaywood.

She is hosting her birthday centenary event at Knights Hill Hotel and has invited family and friends to “drop in” this morning. An afternoon tea for invited guests will also be held.

Elaine Price-Jones celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, September 17.

Elaine Price-Jones celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, September 17. - Credit: Colin James

Although born in Derby, she spent her formative years in the Welsh capital city of Cardiff.

She sang in a number of choirs, including the Glamorgan Singers and the Cardiff Municipal Choir.

You may also want to watch:

In her later years she was a leading member of St Faith’s Anglican and Methodist Choir.

"I have always loved singing”, she said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  2. 2 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  3. 3 Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards
  1. 4 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
  2. 5 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
  3. 6 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
  4. 7 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
  5. 8 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
  6. 9 Norwich bridal shop named among best in UK
  7. 10 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?

She was a founder volunteer member and long-serving treasurer and driver of the St Faith’s Gaywood Forget-Me-Not Lunch Club for the over-60s.

The club has been running for more than 50 years but has been suspended during the Covid lockdown.

Elaine, whose executive health services manager husband, Vernon, died in 1990 aged 70, was also actively involved in various Lynn organizations including King’s Lynn Ladies Circle and the King’s Lynn Townswomen's Guild.

Elaine, who is known for her elegant dress sense, and Vernon were married in 1947 at Roath Park Methodist Church, Cardiff, their marriage spanning 43 years until Vernon’s death.

Their only son, Howard, who contracted Polio as a young child, died at the age of 62 in 2012. He was married to Pat, who continues to be a good and supportive friend to her mother-in-law.  

Elaine has a brother, Derek, aged 94. An architect, Derek, designed the Gaywood bungalow where Elaine still lives. Her sister, Beryl, died aged 74.

Asked for the secret of her long life , Elaine says she has never joined a gym, never gone out jogging or run anywhere.

"Doing NONE of these widely-accepted health beneficial pursuits, clearly hasn’t done me any harm", she said with a twinkle in her eye. 

King's Lynn News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Red Arrows take part in a display at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Glouces

Norfolk Live

Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon