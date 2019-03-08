Unusual ways to propose: 8 quirky ways people have popped the question
PUBLISHED: 13:15 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 26 March 2019
Getting down on one knee straight after a rugby game turned out to be a ‘pitch-perfect’ proposal for one Norfolk couple, but it seems the region has no shortage of creative thinkers when it comes to popping the question.
Here’s a look at a couple of other proposals with a difference:
1. Sasha Fountain, from Dereham, barely had time to throw her mortar hat into the air before Mason Durrant proposed to her at her graduation. Two major life events were rolled into one for the University of East Anglia philosophy graduate, then 21, at the Carrow Road ceremony.
2. Shane Clarke risked a frost-bitten knee when he proposed to Danielle Spurgeon at the Norwich Ice Skating Rink. Danielle, from Mile Cross in Norwich, said her beau “couldn’t have picked a better moment”.
3. Craig Grime took the game of love into an escape room in an elaborate proposal to girlfriend Sarah Huke. The proposal was the ‘final clue’ as the Brundall couple made their way out of Norwich’s Puzzlescape escape room, with more than five minutes to spare.
4. Norwich-based vlogger Jack Dean popped the question to Fiona South on Christmas Day, after presenting her with four-weeks’ worth of rhymes and riddles to solve in an Advent calendar. The YouTube star shared the glad tidings with his social media audience of more than one million.
5. Ashley Sproston had an audience consisting of thousands of tropical fish when he got down on bended knee to propose to Emma Moore, in the underwater tunnel at the Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth.
6. Mervyn Kent proposed to Dawn James at the bus stop where they met in Beccles - but attracted the attention of the police, as he’d blindfolded her on the way to make it a surprise.
7. Leon Culley recruited a flash mob to propose to his girlfriend Clodagh Clancy in Lowestoft.
8. A Cromer carnival parade was a dream come true in more ways than one for senior attendant Victoria Craske. Not only did she realise her ambition of riding on the royal float, her long-term partner Cameron Allen also arranged for the procession to be stopped mid-journey so he could jump aboard and propose.
-Have you been involved in an unusual proposal? Share your story in the comments below here on our Facebook page.