Unusual ways to propose: 8 quirky ways people have popped the question

North Walsham rugby player Lachlan Brown-Bates proposes to girlfriend Sarah Crooks at the end of his match on Saturday. Picture: Sarah Crooks Copyright: Sarah Crooks

Getting down on one knee straight after a rugby game turned out to be a ‘pitch-perfect’ proposal for one Norfolk couple, but it seems the region has no shortage of creative thinkers when it comes to popping the question.

Mason Durrant, proposing to Sasha Fountain after her graduation from the Univerisity of East Anglia. Picture: Sasha Fountain Mason Durrant, proposing to Sasha Fountain after her graduation from the Univerisity of East Anglia. Picture: Sasha Fountain

Here’s a look at a couple of other proposals with a difference:

1. Sasha Fountain, from Dereham, barely had time to throw her mortar hat into the air before Mason Durrant proposed to her at her graduation. Two major life events were rolled into one for the University of East Anglia philosophy graduate, then 21, at the Carrow Road ceremony.

2. Shane Clarke risked a frost-bitten knee when he proposed to Danielle Spurgeon at the Norwich Ice Skating Rink. Danielle, from Mile Cross in Norwich, said her beau “couldn’t have picked a better moment”.

3. Craig Grime took the game of love into an escape room in an elaborate proposal to girlfriend Sarah Huke. The proposal was the ‘final clue’ as the Brundall couple made their way out of Norwich’s Puzzlescape escape room, with more than five minutes to spare.

4. Norwich-based vlogger Jack Dean popped the question to Fiona South on Christmas Day, after presenting her with four-weeks’ worth of rhymes and riddles to solve in an Advent calendar. The YouTube star shared the glad tidings with his social media audience of more than one million.

Newly engaged couple Shane Clarke and Danielle Spurgeon at the Norwich Ice Skating Rink where Shane proposed on the ice. Photo : Steve Adams Newly engaged couple Shane Clarke and Danielle Spurgeon at the Norwich Ice Skating Rink where Shane proposed on the ice. Photo : Steve Adams

5. Ashley Sproston had an audience consisting of thousands of tropical fish when he got down on bended knee to propose to Emma Moore, in the underwater tunnel at the Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth.

6. Mervyn Kent proposed to Dawn James at the bus stop where they met in Beccles - but attracted the attention of the police, as he’d blindfolded her on the way to make it a surprise.

7. Leon Culley recruited a flash mob to propose to his girlfriend Clodagh Clancy in Lowestoft.

8. A Cromer carnival parade was a dream come true in more ways than one for senior attendant Victoria Craske. Not only did she realise her ambition of riding on the royal float, her long-term partner Cameron Allen also arranged for the procession to be stopped mid-journey so he could jump aboard and propose.

Craig Grime was so delighted when his girlfriend Sarah Huke cracked the code at Puzzlescape, he proposed Picture: PUZZLESCAPE Craig Grime was so delighted when his girlfriend Sarah Huke cracked the code at Puzzlescape, he proposed Picture: PUZZLESCAPE

Vlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Vlogger Jack Dean with his fiancée Fiona South, after he proposed on Christmas day by his advent calendar, with rhymes and riddles for Fiona to solve, ending in the question on the 25th. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leon Culley propsed to his girlfriend, Clodagh Clancy with a flash mob in Lowestoft town centre. Photo: Geoff Coleman Leon Culley propsed to his girlfriend, Clodagh Clancy with a flash mob in Lowestoft town centre. Photo: Geoff Coleman

Ashley Sproston who proposed to his girlfriend Emma Moore at the Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass Ashley Sproston who proposed to his girlfriend Emma Moore at the Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Mervyn Kent proposed to Dawn James at the bus stop where they met in Beccles - but attracted the attention of the police, as he'd blindfolded her on the way to make it a surprise. Picture: James Bass Mervyn Kent proposed to Dawn James at the bus stop where they met in Beccles - but attracted the attention of the police, as he'd blindfolded her on the way to make it a surprise. Picture: James Bass

Cromer carnival senior attendant Victoria Craske gets a surprise proposal from long-term partner Cameron Allen during Wednesday's parade. Picture: Victoria Craske Cromer carnival senior attendant Victoria Craske gets a surprise proposal from long-term partner Cameron Allen during Wednesday's parade. Picture: Victoria Craske