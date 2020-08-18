Anger as people caught smoking and vaping on trains
PUBLISHED: 13:54 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 18 August 2020
Eight people have been caught smoking or vaping on Greater Anglia trains this year, the rail provider as revealed.
The incidents, which all took place in train toilets, led to more than 100 minutes of delays, five cancellations and cost the company around £20,000.
In response to the incidents, Greater Anglia is reminding passengers it is illegal to smoke on trains and that anyone caught smoking or vaping could be prosecuted and fined up to £200.
Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia train service delivery director, said the incidents were “very disappointing”.
He said: “This anti-social behaviour leads to delays which affect everyone else travelling on our trains, who may be travelling to work, school, for hospital appointments or to meet family and friends.
“It is against the law to smoke on our trains and stations. We will not hesitate to take action, such as ejecting them from our trains or stations, or reporting them to the British Transport Police if we catch anyone doing it.”
