Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze
PUBLISHED: 17:23 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 31 March 2020
Eight fire crews are fighting a blaze in Norwich.
Norfolk fire is currently tackling a building fire off Church Lane in Norwich.
The alarm was raised at 3.56pm today (Tuesday March 31).
Crews from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston, Hethersett and Wymondham are on the scene.
They are using main and hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder platform.
More to follow.
