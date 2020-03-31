Search

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

PUBLISHED: 17:23 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 31 March 2020

Eight crews are tackling a building fire off Church Lane in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight crews are tackling a building fire off Church Lane in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight fire crews are fighting a blaze in Norwich.

Norfolk fire is currently tackling a building fire off Church Lane in Norwich.

The alarm was raised at 3.56pm today (Tuesday March 31).

Crews from Earlham, Carrow, Sprowston, Hethersett and Wymondham are on the scene.

They are using main and hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and the aerial ladder platform.

More to follow.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

