Firefighters and eight appliances battle blaze in workshop at Fakenham Racecourse

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at Fakenham Racecourse since the early hours of the morning. Photo: Sonya Duncan Archant

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at a north Norfolk racecourse since the early hours of the morning.

Clerk of the course David Hunter said the fire had "essentially destroyed" a workshop at the course. Photo: Archant Clerk of the course David Hunter said the fire had "essentially destroyed" a workshop at the course. Photo: Archant

Eight appliances are at the scene of a fire at Fakenham Racecourse, in Pudding Norton, at a fire in a workshop on the course grounds on Fakenham Road.

Two appliances and the water carrier from Fakenham, one appliance from Wells, one from Massingham, one from Reepham, one from Holt and the control unit from Wymondham from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) were called to the fire after being alerted at 4.07am on Thursday, August 29.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters had used breathing apparatus, ladders and hoses to fight the flames, and fire engines were being supported by a hydrant.

The fire was divided into four separate incidents with different commanders.

The spokesman could not confirm whether the blaze had been extinguished.

Clerk of the course David Hunter told BBC Radio Norfolk the fire was reported by a guest staying on the caravan site.

He said: "We had a pretty serious fire reported at 4.08am and the fire service was here just after 4.20am."

Mr Hunter said the blaze had seriously damaged the workshop, which he said housed tractors and machinery which are essential for maintaining the exterior of the course.

"It's been very badly damaged and essentially destroyed," he added.

"Most importantly nobody has been injured.

"Guests were all alerted and moved to safe areas.

"It is a blow to lose the building but I will be speaking to our insurers pretty rapidly this morning.

"It will knock us back a little bit [but] we'll be back up and running within a matter of days.

"We've got a little bit of repair work to do to some of the stables."

He added: "I'm really grateful to the fire service who did a fantastic job and contained it within the area."

