Eight acres of land with 'range of potential uses' set for auction

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia Archant

An area of land that could suit a range of potential uses is set to be auctioned off next month.

The area of "amenity land," on Lowestoft Road in Reydon, extends to around eight acres as it is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich on December 4, with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000 plus fees.

Described as "eight acres of amenity land with extensive road frontage," adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon, the property description from the auctioneers states that the area of amenity land "provides a wide range of potential uses."

It states: "The land is currently unused but is well screened from the road and has many open areas.

"Vehicular access is available along a private side road along with an extensive main road frontage onto the Lowestoft Road.

"A wide range of alternative uses may be considered but purchasers would need to make their own enquiries of the local authorities regarding any future use."

Available on a freehold tenure, interested parties should register their interest with the auctioneers to "be kept up to date with any developments."