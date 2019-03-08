Search

Advanced search

Eight acres of land with 'range of potential uses' set for auction

PUBLISHED: 11:20 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 15 November 2019

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Archant

An area of land that could suit a range of potential uses is set to be auctioned off next month.

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East AngliaEight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

The area of "amenity land," on Lowestoft Road in Reydon, extends to around eight acres as it is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is due to be sold at an auction being held at Dunston Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Norwich on December 4, with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000 plus fees.

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East AngliaEight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Described as "eight acres of amenity land with extensive road frontage," adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon, the property description from the auctioneers states that the area of amenity land "provides a wide range of potential uses."

It states: "The land is currently unused but is well screened from the road and has many open areas.

"Vehicular access is available along a private side road along with an extensive main road frontage onto the Lowestoft Road.

"A wide range of alternative uses may be considered but purchasers would need to make their own enquiries of the local authorities regarding any future use."

Available on a freehold tenure, interested parties should register their interest with the auctioneers to "be kept up to date with any developments."

Most Read

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Revised plans for new McDonald’s restaurant

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Queen offers support to Harry and Meghan over decision to stay away from Norfolk this Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge at church at Sandringham, on Christmas Day, 2017 Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Police hunt wanted man in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight acres of land with ‘range of potential uses’ set for auction

Eight acres of land adjacent to 70 Lowestoft Road in Reydon is set to be auctioned off, Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Norwich boxing show: Stevi set to make history on a big night for local fighters

Norwich cruiserweight Iain Martell Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Teens released on bail after 13-year-old is stabbed in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists