Published: 12:02 PM July 15, 2021

Father and son Peter and Paul Ellis, centre, visited the Waveney Ambulance Depot to thank the life-savers who pull them from a car crash on the A146. - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

A man in his 60s who suffered "significant major injuries" in a road crash has visited the life-saving heroes who freed him from the wreckage.

The crash happened on the A164 at Hales at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, May 5 of last year.

Peter Ellis was driving a silver Mercedes A-Class which was involved in the head-on crash with a white Ford Transit van.

His son Paul walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, but Peter was not so lucky.

He suffered life-changing trauma after becoming trapped in the car with "significant major injuries".

Crews from both Waveney ambulance station and the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

Ambulance workers Beth Taylor and Becky Symonds were the first to arrive, and were soon joined by staff from the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

Working together, they were able to free Peter from the car, treat him at the scene and take him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

After spending several weeks in hospital, including undergoing surgery, Peter is now making a good recovery.

Last week, Peter and Paul visited the Waveney Ambulance Depot to thank the staff who worked so hard to save his life.

Peter said: "It was so lovely to finally be able to put faces to the voices I remember."

His son was also able to thank the life-savers, and added: "Neither me nor dad and would be here today if it wasn't for them."

EEAST's Waveney leading operations manager Stuart Knight said: "In 11 years' service, this was one of the most challenging patient extrications I have been involved with. It was a pleasure to meet up with Peter and his son, Paul, again last week.

"Peter’s recovery to date is nothing short of remarkable and our team has great admiration for his positive attitude and determination.

"We wish him all the best and thank him and his family for his kind words."