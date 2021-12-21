Revealed: The areas in Norfolk set to benefit from upgraded 4G
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
The mobile network EE has pledged to upgrade the 4G network in 13 rural sites across Norfolk, as part of an agreement between the four main mobile networks.
It comes as part of a push by phone networks to upgrade coverage in more than 160 locations across the East of England as part of the Shared Rural Network programme.
The agreement between the big four mobile networks aims to improve 4G signal across the UK to bring fast and reliable coverage to 95% of the country by 2024.
In north Norfolk, the locations receiving upgrades include Burnham Deepdale, Catfield, North Norfolk, Newgate, and Worstead.
In west Norfolk, Great Massingham, Snettisham, South Wootton, Heacham, and Northwold will see improvements.
Additionally, in south Norfolk, along the A47 in Narborough, Wretham, Forncett St Peter, and Raveningham will also receive upgrades.
EE will be making all of the upgraded infrastructure available to the other networks.
Most Read
- 1 Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night
- 2 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
- 3 Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base, court hears
- 4 Jailed in Norfolk last week: Sex offender and teen guilty of manslaughter
- 5 Man pulled out knife to threaten youths after disturbance at McDonald's
- 6 Plan for 48 homes wins narrow approval
- 7 Mapped: Covid-19 cases up 22pc in Norfolk
- 8 'Use caution': PM rules out any immediate new restrictions
- 9 Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express
- 10 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “We’ve made a renewed commitment to boost rural connectivity, helping improve mobile performance regardless of location.
"The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity.
"EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks."