Revealed: The areas in Norfolk set to benefit from upgraded 4G

13 areas of Norfolk are set to receive upgrades to the 4G network as part of an agreement between the four main mobile networks. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The mobile network EE has pledged to upgrade the 4G network in 13 rural sites across Norfolk, as part of an agreement between the four main mobile networks.

It comes as part of a push by phone networks to upgrade coverage in more than 160 locations across the East of England as part of the Shared Rural Network programme.

The agreement between the big four mobile networks aims to improve 4G signal across the UK to bring fast and reliable coverage to 95% of the country by 2024.

In north Norfolk, the locations receiving upgrades include Burnham Deepdale, Catfield, North Norfolk, Newgate, and Worstead.

In west Norfolk, Great Massingham, Snettisham, South Wootton, Heacham, and Northwold will see improvements.

Additionally, in south Norfolk, along the A47 in Narborough, Wretham, Forncett St Peter, and Raveningham will also receive upgrades.

EE will be making all of the upgraded infrastructure available to the other networks.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “We’ve made a renewed commitment to boost rural connectivity, helping improve mobile performance regardless of location.

"The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity.

"EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks."